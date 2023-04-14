Grayson County dropped a pair of games to Franklin County on a neutral field over a three-day span April 4-6.
Franklin County 5, Grayson County 1: Grayson County faced a four-run deficit in the second inning and couldn’t battle back as Franklin County prevailed 5-1 at Breckinridge County High School on Thursday, April 6.
Kaelin Farr claimed the win on the mound for the Flyers. Farr pitched four innings, allowing one run on three hits while recording five strikeouts.
Closing out the game on the mound for Franklin County, Sawyer Popp pitched three innings in relief.
Landon Shiarella took the loss on the mound for the Cougars. Shiarella pitched a complete game, allowing five runs on six hits over seven innings.
Landen Armstrong led Franklin County’s offensive effort, finishing three-for-three at the plate. Popp, Armstrong and Landon Sparks each drove in one run for the Flyers.
Chase Baunach, Levi Rogers, Sawyer Drake and Gage Napier each recorded one hit for the Cougars. Rogers doubled while Baunach drove in Grayson County’s lone run.
Defensively, Grayson County committed five errors.
Franklin County 7, Grayson County 1: Grayson County was limited at the plate as Franklin County pulled away to win 7-1 at Breckinridge County High School on Tuesday, April 4.
The Flyers scored first and never trailed. Franklin County led 2-0 before Grayson County pushed across one run in the bottom half of the second inning.
Extending its lead, Franklin County erupted for three runs in the top half of the fourth inning.
Franklin County, a team out of the 11th Region, added two runs in the top half of the sixth inning to lead 7-1.
Kylon Penn claimed the win on the mound for the Flyers. Penn pitched five innings, allowing one run on two hits while registering seven strikeouts.
Contributing on the mound, Gunnar Roberts pitched two innings in relief for the Flyers.
Gage Napier suffered the loss on the mound for the Cougars. Napier pitched five innings, allowing five runs on seven hits while recording seven strikeouts.
The Flyers outhit the Cougars 9-2.
Kaelin Farr and Jack Ross each provided multiple hits for the Flyers. Farr led Franklin County with three hits in four at bats, including a triple and a double. Moving runners around the bases, Farr delivered three RBIs.
Following Farr in Franklin County’s offensive attack, Jack Ross added two hits, including a double.
Behind Ross, Cameron McDonald (one hit, one RBI), Jacob Golson (one hit), Landon Sparks (one hit), Austin Peyton (one hit), Landon Armstrong (one hit) and Jeremy Walters (one RBI) each chipped in at the plate for the Flyers.
Offensively for Grayson County, Sawyer Drake and Landon Shiarella each collected one hit. Drake doubled and drove in Grayson County’s lone run.
Defensively, Grayson County committed two errors while Franklin County made only one miscue in the field.
