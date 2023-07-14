Like most football coaches at any level, Grayson County High School head coach Bryan Jones believes that success on offense and defense starts along the line of scrimmage.
“I’m a firm believer that every good team has got a good line on both sides of the ball — good defenses have good defensive lines and good offenses have good offensive lines,” said Jones, who is beginning his fifth season as the Cougars’ head coach. “That’s kind of where our focus has been early in summer and in the spring with trying to develop some offensive linemen and get some guys ready.”
Practice for the Cougars began Monday and included 7-on-7 action Tuesday. Jones said finding players to step into the roles vacated by the graduation of players such as Michael Sturdevant, Will Scott and Tanner Finley is a top priority as the Cougars move forward toward an Aug. 18 season-opening road game at rival Edmonson County.
“We graduated a couple of offensive linemen from last year, and we’ve been fortunate in other years where we’ve lost just one or two,” he said. “We lost three or four that played significant time due to graduation last year.”
One key piece of the Cougars’ offensive line puzzle back is senior left tackle Sawyer Drake.
“He is kind of the anchor to that,” Jones said. “We’ve got guys that have seen some snaps here and there, but nobody that’s been a consistent guy up front. That is an area we’ve focused on.”
Several players are in the mix for playing time along the line, including seniors Jacob Lasley, Matthew Phillips, Westyn Green and Caleb Constant, as well as youngsters in Jack Webb and Corbin Gary.
Jones said, behind Drake, Phillips “played quite a bit for us last year and was in and out on the line. He probably had our second most snaps up front.”
Drake, Jones said, is the leader of the line not only for his play and time as a starter, but how he’s ready and willing to help his teammates.
“He does a really good job of working with those guys, and fundamentally he’s pretty sound,” Jones said of Drake. “When we’re in drills a lot of times you’ll see him go back to the line talking to some of the younger guys about how to do certain things. You get some guys sometimes that are just shy socially to talk and speak up and share their knowledge, and he’s not one of those guys. He’s willing to share anything that he’s got to help the overall program, so you see him a lot of times talking to young guys, and old guys.
“If he notices something, he’s going to speak up,” Jones said. “He’s almost like having an extra coach on the field, and that’s a great thing to have because he leads by example, but he’s one that is constantly encouraging the young guys and ready to help with their technique as well.”
Developing a line and getting cohesiveness among the group are important, they’re not the only things. Jones said being strong helps, but being undersized and being able to make up for lack of size and strength can come down to the fundamentals of the position.
“Definitely strength, but a lot of footwork, hand placement and technique will help a lot because you can be an undersized lineman, you can be an outstrengthened lineman, but if you have superior technique and fundamentals you can still get the job done,” Jones said.
He said Finely, for instance, who played in 23 games during his GCHS career, “last year played center for us and did a phenomenal job and was an extremely undersized guy in 5-A football. We’ve had some other guys play the line here that have been undersized for 5-A football, but good motors, good technique will take you a long way.”
The Cougars, who are coming off a 4-7 season, also will look to fill holes at linebacker, Jones said. Waylon Bruce graduated and junior Kolby Chaffins played five games there last year and had 26 tackles, but he could end up leading the Cougar offense at quarterback.
“Kolby Chaffins played some linebacker for us, but he went out with a knee injury about three quarters of the way through the season,” Jones said. “We know Kolby can do the job but if he ends up being our quarterback, I don’t know if we want him playing in the middle, let alone maybe even going both ways at all. Linebacker and line are our two areas where we are in search of the most to shore things up.” Bruce was second on the team in tackles last season with 36 in 10 games. He also had three tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.
Grayson County will follow the road game at Edmonson County with a three-game homestand against Marshall County, McLean County and Butler County.
