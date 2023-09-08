Determined Grayson County edged Campbellsville 1-0 in a boys’ high school soccer match on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
The one-goal win allowed Grayson County to halt a six-game losing skid and improve to 2-7.
Will Johnston netted the lone goal in the game to lift Grayson County to the victory.
Defensively for Grayson County, a pair of goalkeepers, Johnston and Thomas Haycraft, combined to record a shutout. Haycraft logged seven saves for Grayson County in the match.
Grayson County and Campbellsville aren’t scheduled to meet again in the 2023 boys’ high school soccer season.
The Cougars entered September with regular season games remaining versus Warren East, Marion County, Edmonson County, Fort Knox, Meade County, Butler County, Apollo, North Bullitt, Owensboro Catholic and Hart County.
