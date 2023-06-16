Grayson County held on to defeat host Caverna 49-47 in its summer basketball debut on Monday, June 5.
The Cougars led 25-20 at halftime of the matchup, which was played at Caverna Elementary School.
Grayson County met a pair of opponents in Cave City. Reigning state champion Warren Central managed to pull away to defeat the Cougars 93-63 in another matchup on June 5.
Warren Central is back on the court after winning the KHSAA state title and compiling a 36-1 overall record in the 2022-23 boys’ high school basketball season. Head coach William Unseld guides the Dragons.
Grayson County will be on the court for several games prior to the start of the KHSAA Dead Period later in the month.
Following a loss to rival Edmonson County in the semifinals of the 12th District Boys’ Basketball Tournament, Grayson County exited the 2022-23 season 9-20. Grayson County is expected to show improvement early in the 2023-24 boys’ high school basketball season. Prior to last season, Grayson County captured the 2021-22 12th District boys’ basketball title and made an appearance in the 3rd Region Tournament. Head coach Travis Johnston guides the Cougars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.