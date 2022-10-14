Grayson County edged Edmonson County 3-2 in the semifinals of the 11th District Boys’ Soccer Tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
The win allowed Grayson County to advance to the 11th District Boys’ Soccer Tournament title match.
Following the loss, Edmonson County was eliminated from the 2022 boys’ high school soccer postseason.
The Cougars won a shootout, connecting on penalty kicks.
Will Johnston, Alex Whitaker and Wyatt Clemons netted one goal apiece for Grayson County in the win.
Aiding Grayson County’s offensive attack, Conner Lee and Colton Glenn recorded one assist apiece.
Goalkeeper Jackson Kane paced the Cougars defensively, recording eight saves while limiting Edmonson County to a pair of goals in the district tournament match.
Noah Justis (one goal, one assist) and Hunter Hayes (one goal) accounted for Edmonson County’s offense in the postseason contest.
Goalkeeper Robbie White recorded 27 saves for Edmonson County in its season-ending loss.
The Cougars advanced to meet Meade County in the 11th District Boys’ Soccer Tournament title match. In the other match in the semifinals of the 11th District Boys’ Soccer Tournament, Meade County blanked Butler County 10-0.
