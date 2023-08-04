With the loss of their starting quarterback, three of their top four rushers, and one of their top receivers on offense from a year ago, the Grayson County High School football team is hoping several players are ready to push their performance forward now that they will be under the Friday night lights even more.
“We’ve got a lot of guys who may have had a game here or there, or nice plays, here or there, that we are looking for them to step up and having consistencies,” said head coach Bryan Jones.
Jones said the glimpses of stellar performances give him hope that this year’s team could have numerous legitimate offensive threats.
“A really good group that’s got a lot of experience, and they’ve played a lot of games over the last couple of years,” Jones said. “Knock on wood, if they stay healthy and we shore up the things up front on the line, I like the pieces of the puzzle that we’ve got out there.”
Players like junior Kolby Chaffins, senior Mason Cariel, junior Greyson Chaffins, and freshman Kadin Hanshaw, as well as dependable senior Jeren VanMeter.
Greyson Chaffins caught 18 passes for 198 yards and one touchdown last year, while Cariel hauled in 13 passes for 83 yards and two scores.
VanMeter led the team in rushing with 521 yards on 115 carries with eight touchdowns. He caught 18 passes for 163 yards and a score, as well. Also back is junior Jayden Kinney, who finished last year with 15 grabs for 144 yards and two TDs.
Hanshaw moves up to varsity after, Jones said, he had “a good career at the middle school.”
“We’re looking to several of those guys to kind of split up what we’re losing,” he said.
Kolby Chaffins was sidelined part of last year by an injury and is expected to be a leading contender to start at quarterback.
“Kolby has all the tools to be our primary guy,” Jones said. “He’s probably 6-2, 6-3 now and has a real strong arm. He wants to be the guy.”
Among the key offensive losses for the Cougars from a 4-7 team are quarterback Hunter Felty and fullback Waylon Bruce.
“Hunter was very good in the backfield as a quarterback with his legs, and Waylon was a real power back, and I’m not sure we’ll replace that, so our dynamic may be a little different and not have that true fullback,” Jones said. “We’ll kind of have that running back by committee a little bit this year and moving some of those guys around a little bit and getting them the ball in space and let them be athletes.”
Jones calls Hanshaw a “dynamic athlete.”
“It would be a lot to ask of a freshman to come in and run an offense with as much stuff as we try to do, but he is a dynamic athlete, and we may have some packages for him and keep his playbook small and utilize him, and that maybe would take some pressure off Kolby in the quarterback run game because we have been a quarterback-run heavy team for the last couple of years,” Jones said. “We like to run the quarterback and we want to keep Kolby healthy, so, if we can minimize the hits he’s taking, we may two-platoon sometimes and have a package for Kadin.”
VanMeter and sophomore Ethan Mudd are the only players returning from last season to attempt a pass.
Grayson County opens the season Aug. 18 at Edmonson County.
