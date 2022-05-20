Grayson County fell behind early and couldn’t overcome its slow start as Breckinridge County pulled away to win 11-1 in five innings in a high school baseball regular season finale on Thursday, May 12.
Visiting Breckinridge County set the tone during its first plate appearance, scoring five runs, and would go on to outhit the Cougars 10-4.
Jeren VanMeter started on the mound for the Cougars and took the loss. VanMeter allowed nine runs on six hits over two and a third innings, striking out one.
Levi Rogers and Landon Shiarella each pitched in relief for the Cougars, throwing one and two-thirds innings and one inning, respectively.
VanMeter went 2-for-3 at the plate to pace the Cougars. Following VanMeter, Camden Brothers and Landon Haycraft added one hit apiece for Grayson County in the loss.
Eli Watson drove in the Cougars’ lone run.
