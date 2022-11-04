Grayson County was held scoreless as host Hart County prevailed 14-0 in a high school football regular season finale on Friday, Oct. 28.
A member of Class 5A, District 1, Grayson County suffered its second straight loss and dropped to 4-6.
Hart County improved to 8-2 after posting the win.
The Cougars and Raiders met for a non-district matchup.
After a scoreless first quarter, Hart County reached the endzone with 55.9 seconds remaining in the opening half to move ahead 7-0.
Joshua Dan Crump scored on a two-yard touchdown run for the Raiders prior to halftime.
Extending Hart County’s lead shortly after halftime, Jordan Bradley broke free and scored on a 63-yard touchdown run with 11:05 remaining in the third quarter.
Hart County rushed 29 times for 296 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
Crump paced the Raiders, rushing 14 times for 109 yards and one touchdown.
Closely behind Crump in Hart County’s offensive attack, Bradley rushed five times for 100 yards and one touchdown.
Contributing on the ground for the Raiders, Clark Rexroat rushed nine times for 79 yards.
Hunter Felty paced the Cougars, completing 14 of 19 passes for 115 yards. Felty, who threw one interception, rushed 18 times for 25 yards.
Greyson Chaffins emerged as Grayson County’s leaving receiver, reeling in three receptions for 39 yards.
Behind Chaffins, Jayden Kinney hauled in four receptions for 32 yards for the Cougars.
The Cougars rushed 27 times for 65 yards in the setback.
Jeren VanMeter paced Grayson County on the ground, rushing seven times for 35 yards.
Waylon Bruce paced Grayson County’s defensive effort, recording nine tackles for the Cougars.
Ranking as Grayson County’s second-leading tackler, Sawyer Drake registered six tackles.
Grayson County was scheduled to visit Greenwood in the first round of the 2022 Class 5A UK HealthCare Sports Medicine State Football Finals at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4.
