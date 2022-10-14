Grayson County’s 2022 season ended as Muhlenberg County prevailed 2-0 in the opening round of the Third Region Boys’ Soccer Tournament at Deer Park Field at the Daviess County Soccer Complex on Sunday, Oct. 9.
Muhlenberg County bounced back to win after finishing runner-up to rival Ohio County in the 10th District Boys’ Soccer Tournament.
The loss eliminated Grayson County from the 2022 boys’ high school soccer postseason. Following the loss, 11th District runner-up Grayson County exited the 2022 boys’ high school soccer season 5-17-1.
Muhlenberg County moved out in front of the Cougars 1-0 when Isaac Whitaker scored on a penalty kick in the first half.
The Mustangs took a 2-0 lead during the 60th minute in the second half when Landon Miller scored off an assist from Whitaker.
Goalkeeper Jackson Kane paced Grayson County defensively in the region tournament match.
After notching the win, Muhlenberg County improved to 8-13-1. The Mustangs advanced to meet Daviess County in the semifinals of the Third Region Boys’ Soccer Tournament.
Grayson County suffered its second shutout loss to Muhlenberg County in the 2022 boys’ high school soccer season.
