Apollo plated three runs in the top half of the eighth inning to break open a tie game and held on to defeat 12th District title winner Grayson County 9-6 during the opening round of the 3rd Region Baseball Tournament at Vastwood Park on Sunday, May 21.
The loss eliminated Grayson County from the 3rd Region Baseball Tournament and ended the team’s season with a record of 16-14.
Each team connected for 11 hits; however, Grayson County committed four errors.
Apollo pitcher Noah Cook claimed the win on the mound. Cook pitched three innings, allowing one hit while registering seven strikeouts.
Contributing on the mound for the Eagles, Grayson Smith threw one and two-thirds innings in relief.
Camden Brothers took the loss on the mound for the Cougars. Brothers pitched three and two-thirds innings, allowing six runs while striking out three Apollo batters.
Carter Kimmel started on the mound for the Eagles. Kimmel pitched three and one-third innings, allowing six runs.
Smith, Sam Holder and Ty Lillpop each delivered multiple hits for the Eagles. Holder led Apollo at the plate, connecting for three hits in five at-bats. Both Holder and Easton Blandford doubled for the Eagles.
Brothers, Eli Watson, Andrew Butler and Landon Haycraft collected two hits apiece for the Cougars. Watson, Hunter Felty and Jeren VanMeter each doubled for Grayson County during the region tournament game.
Following the win, Apollo improved to 21-12 and advanced to the semifinals of the 3rd Region Baseball Tournament.
In the other 3rd Region Baseball Tournament opening round games it was Muhlenberg County 9, Whitesville Trinity 4; Hancock County 5, Owensboro 3 and Ohio County 3, Meade County 2.
