Grayson County was held scoreless through the first three quarters as host Barren County pulled away to win 36-7 in the Don Franklin Auto Trojan Trail Turf War on Friday, Aug. 26.
Following the loss, Grayson County dropped to 1-1, and Barren County improved to 1-1.
The Cougars and Trojans met for an early-season non-district game.
The Trojans scored first and never trailed. Grayson County was forced to play from behind throughout the high school football game.
Barren County reached the endzone twice during the opening quarter to take a 14-0 lead into the second period.
After a scoreless second quarter, Barren County carried its 14-0 lead into halftime.
Erupting offensively, Barren County managed to extend its lead over the Cougars shortly after the intermission period.
Barren County added to its lead following the halftime break and took a commanding 36-0 lead out of the third quarter.
Grayson County reached the endzone in the fourth quarter when quarterback Hunter Felty connected with wide receiver Jayden Kinney on an 11-yard touchdown pass with five minutes remaining.
Under the direction of Coach Bryan Jones, Grayson County has regular season games remaining versus McLean County, Butler County, Graves County, Muhlenberg County, Breckinridge County, Ohio County, Owensboro and Hart County.
Grayson County was scheduled to visit McLean County for its next game in the 2022 season on Friday, Sept. 2.
