Grayson County faltered after halftime as Third Region rival Breckinridge County pulled away to win 56-37 in a boys’ high school basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Breckinridge County led 24-20 at halftime and controlled the second half to claim the non-district win.
The Fighting Tigers shot 40.4% (19-of-47) from the field in the non-district game, made four of 13 three-point field goal attempts, shot 70% (14-of-20) from the free throw line, and outrebounded the Cougars 34-26.
Lane Taul and Mercer Rogers scored 12 points apiece to lead Breckinridge County to the non-district win.
Along with the two scorers in double figures, Breckinridge County received scoring from Hunter Barr (six points), Kolton Miller (six points), Wyatt Burnett (six points), Jonah Miller (five points), Jacob Henning (five points), Chase Hardesty (two points) and Brayden Carman (two points).
Barr led Breckinridge County inside, securing nine rebounds.
Grayson County shot 31.2% (15-of-48) from the field, made only two of 18 three-point field goal attempts, and finished five-of-11 from the free throw line.
Brayden Childress scored eight points to lead Grayson County in the non-district game.
Following Childress in scoring for the Cougars, River Blanton netted six points.
The additional scorers for Grayson County were Spencer Langdon (five points), Camden Brothers (four points), Bentley Martin (four points), Dillon Horn (three points), Gage Napier (three points), Jack Logsdon (two points) and Lucas Pierce (two points).
Blanton paced the Cougars inside, collecting six rebounds.
