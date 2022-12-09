Grayson County suffered its first setback in the 2022-23 boys high school basketball season as Campbellsville pulled away to win 61-46 in the Domino’s Tip Off Classic on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Following the loss, Grayson County dropped to 1-2, and Campbellsville improved to 1-2.
The Eagles shot 51.2% (21-of-41) from the field. Campbellsville connected on five-of-14 three-point field goal attempts, shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. The Eagles shot 82.4% (14-of-17) from the free throw line.
Thriving inside, Campbellsville outrebounded the Cougars 31-15. Taylor Spaw scored 20 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead the Eagles. Accompanying Spaw in double figures in scoring for Campbellsville, Chase Hord netted 11 points.
Narrowly missing double figures in scoring for Campbellsville, Deondre Weathers and Keondre Weathers added nine points apiece.
Rounding out Campbellsville’s individual scoring, Lee Colvin and Landon Colvin chipped in seven points and five points, respectively.
Landon Colvin helped to pace the Eagles inside, claiming 10 rebounds.
Grayson County shot 40.5% (17-of-42) from the field. The Cougars connected on four of 15 three-point field goal attempts to shoot 25% from beyond the arc.
Grayson County shot 53.3% (eight-of-15) from the free throw line.
River Blanton scored 16 points to lead the Cougars. Blanton was the only Grayson County player to reach double figures in scoring.
Narrowly missing double figures in scoring for the Cougars, Brayden Childress netted nine points and Jack Logsdon added eight points. The other scorers for Grayson County included Zack Bratcher (six points), Gage Napier (four points) and Hayden Robinson (three points).
