Grayson County came up short as visiting Daviess County held on to win 48-47 in overtime on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Daviess County outscored the Cougars 11-8 in the first quarter, but Grayson County battled back to lead 28-24 at halftime.
Remaining out in front early in the second half, Grayson County led 37-33 at the end of the third quarter; however, Daviess County managed to answer in the fourth quarter, tying the game 43-43 to force the matchup into overtime.
The Panthers outscored the Cougars 5-4 in overtime to claim the win.
Daviess County shot 40.4% (19-of-47) from the field, connected on six of 18 three-point field goal attempts, and shot 50% (four-of-eight) from the free throw line.
Gage Phelps scored 16 points to lead Daviess County to the win. Phelps was the only Daviess County player to reach double figures in scoring.
Narrowly missing double figures for Daviess County, Jack Payne netted nine points.
Aiding in the win, Aydan Ayer (seven points), Houston Oberst (six points), Jaxon Brown (five points), John McCain (three points) and Landen Dickens (two points) accounted for the rest of Daviess County’s scoring.
Grayson County shot 40.4% (19-of-47) from the field, made four of 15 three-point field goal attempts, and shot 55.6% (five-of-nine) from the free throw line.
River Blanton scored 19 points and snatched seven rebounds to lead the Cougars.
Along with Blanton reaching double figures for Grayson County, Spencer Langdon netted 10 points.
Following the top two scorers, Grayson County’s offensive effort included Brayden Childress (six points), Jack Logsdon (five points), Dillon Horn (four points) and Landon Haycraft (three points).
Inside, each team claimed 28 rebounds in the late-season non-district matchup.
