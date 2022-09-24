Grayson County was held scoreless for the first time in the 2022 high school football season as Graves County pulled away to win 33-0 on Friday, Sept. 16.
Winning on its home field, Graves County defeated the Cougars in a Class 5A, District 1 game.
Grayson County was limited offensively throughout the district matchup.
The Eagles moved ahead early and led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter, before adding to their lead during the second period.
Graves County led 19-0 at halftime and padded its cushion after the intermission period, leading the Cougars 26-0 at the conclusion of the third quarter.
Kaden Gregory led Graves County to the win. Through the air, Gregory completed 18 of 24 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns. The Graves County quarterback threw one interception.
Excelling offensively, Gregory completed two or more passes to five different receivers.
Cayden Goodman paced Graves County in receiving, making five receptions for 77 yards and two touchdowns.
Following Goodman in Graves County’s aerial attack, Gavin Newsome made five receptions for 76 yards and one touchdown.
Graves County rushed 22 times for 64 yards and one touchdown. Cole Katzman led Graves County on the ground, rushing 16 times for 56 yards and one touchdown.
Defensively for Graves County, Austin Felts recorded an interception.
Jeren VanMeter provided a spark offensively for Grayson County in the second half of the district game.
Following his return to the field, Kolby Chaffins made an impact for the Cougars defensively.
The Cougars were scheduled to host Muhlenberg County for another Class 5A, District 1 game on Friday, Sept. 23.
