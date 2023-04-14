Grayson County fell behind in the second inning and couldn’t battle back as Henderson County pulled away to win 13-7 at Breckinridge County High School on Wednesday, April 5.
Paxton Gardner started on the mound for Henderson County and claimed the win. Gardner pitched three innings, allowing three runs.
Pitching in relief, Evan DeKemper and Clayton Brown threw two innings apiece for the Colonels. DeKemper allowed four runs on four hits. Pitching two scoreless innings, Brown gave up only two hits.
Each Henderson County pitcher recorded two strikeouts.
Levi Rogers took the loss on the mound for the Cougars. Rogers allowed seven runs on one hit over one and one-third innings, striking out two.
Cameron Fulkerson pitched four and two-thirds innings for Grayson County in the matchup. Fulkerson allowed six runs on eight hits while logging two strikeouts.
The Cougars lost despite outhitting Henderson County 10-9.
Dax Wilson and Dru Meadows each recorded two hits for the Colonels. Contributing at the plate for Henderson County, Blake Jones, Parker Hamilton, Nicholis Belle, Timothy Wolfe and Seth Galloway provided one hit apiece.
Both Meadows and Hamilton doubled.
Gardner, Wilson, Jones, Hamilton, Galloway and Alec Satterfield each drove in one run for the Colonels.
Rogers, Jeren VanMeter and Sawyer Drake each recorded two hits for the Cougars. Chipping in at the plate for Grayson County, Camden Brothers, Landon Shiarella, Eli Watson and Kadin Hanshaw added one hit apiece.
VanMeter and Shiarella each tripled.
Watson delivered two RBIs while Rogers and Hanshaw each drove in one run.
Grayson County and Henderson County aren’t scheduled to meet again in the 2023 high school baseball season.
