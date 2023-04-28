Grayson County couldn’t limit the host team’s offensive attack as Meade County pulled away to win 13-5 in a non-district high school baseball game on Friday, April 14.
Following the loss, Grayson County dropped to 4-9.
Meade County scored first and never trailed in the matchup between two familiar 3rd Region rivals. Finishing strong, Meade County plated five runs over its last two at-bats.
The Green Wave outhit the Cougars 11-7.
Defensively, Meade County committed only one miscue in the field while Grayson County made four errors.
Alex Waters earned the win on the mound for the Green Wave. Waters surrendered four runs on five hits over four innings, recording six strikeouts.
Contributing on the mound, Austyn Stansbury threw three innings in relief for Meade County and notched the save.
Landon Haycraft suffered the loss on the mound for the Cougars. Haycraft pitched three innings, allowing eight runs on seven hits.
Waters, Grayson Rhodes, Jeffery Johnson and Lucas Hail each recorded multiple hits for the Green Wave.
Helping his pitching cause, Haycraft paced Grayson County at the plate. Haycraft went three-for-three at the plate to lead the Cougars offensively.
Eli Watson (one hit, two RBIs), Landon Shiarella (one hit, one RBI), Jeren VanMeter (one hit), Camden Brothers (one hit) and Andrew Butler (one RBI) aided Grayson County at the plate in the matchup. Both Watson and Shiarella doubled for the Cougars.
Grayson County and Meade County aren’t scheduled to meet again in the 2023 high school baseball season.
