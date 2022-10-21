Grayson County was held scoreless as Muhlenberg County prevailed 2-0 in the opening round of the 3rd Region Boys’ Soccer Tournament at Deer Park on Sunday, Oct. 9.
The loss eliminated Grayson County from the boys’ high school soccer postseason. Following the loss, Grayson County exited the season 5-17-1.
Isaac Whitaker (one goal, one assist) and Landon Miller (one goal) accounted for Meade County’s offense in the region tournament match. Goalkeeper Oak Shain led the Green Wave, recording a shutout. Shaine logged 15 saves in Meade County’s shutout win.
Goalkeeper Jackson Kane led Grayson County, recording 11 saves while allowing two goals.
High school soccer teams from throughout the state entered the postseason earlier in the month.
After notching the win, Muhlenberg County advanced to the semifinals of the 3rd Region Boys’ Soccer Tournament.
