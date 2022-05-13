Grayson County came up short as North Hardin held on to win 12-11 in a high school baseball game on Friday, May 6.
North Hardin plated four runs in the bottom half of the sixth inning to move ahead 12-11.
The Trojans overcame seven errors to claim the victory.
Thomas Lirot earned the win on the mound for the Trojans, pitching three and a third innings and allowing one hit and one walk while striking out two.
Mason Howard threw one inning in relief for the Trojans. Howard recorded the last three outs to claim the save.
Landon Haycraft took the loss on the mound for the Cougars. Haycraft allowed one run on one hit over two-thirds of an inning.
Drake Bell started on the mound for the Trojans. Bell allowed 11 runs on seven hits over two and two-thirds innings, striking out three.
Jeren VanMeter started on the mound for the Cougars. VanMeter pitched two and two-thirds innings, allowing six runs on two hits while striking out one
Grayson County lost despite outhitting North Hardin 8-7.
Manie Wimberly and Caleb Riffle each collected two hits to lead the Trojans’ offensive attack.
Chipping in at the plate for North Hardin in the non-district matchup, Travis Harper, Paxton Hardeman and Colin Hamilton contributed one hit apiece.
Wimberly provided three RBIs while Hamilton tallied two RBIs.
Riffle, Hardeman, Shane Fleming and Ayden Chamberlain each drove in one run for the Trojans.
Camden Brothers led the Cougars at the plate, providing two hits in five at-bats.
Contributing offensively for Grayson County, Haycraft, Eli Watson, Landon Shiarella, Ethan Snyder, Landen Mattingly and Levi Rogers each added one hit.
Moving runners around the bases for Grayson County, Haycraft and Brothers delivered two RBIs apiece.
Aiding the Cougars’ scoring, VanMeter and Shiarella each drove in one run.
