Grayson County was limited offensively as Ohio County pulled away to win 11-1 in a late-season boys’ high school soccer match on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Angel Sandria scored four goals and dealt out one assist to lead Ohio County to the non-district win.
In addition to Sandria, Brennan Lee (two goals), Bryan Pacheco (one goal), Will Young (one goal), Jack Diaz-Cruz (one goal), Christian Byrd (one goal), Gavin Peech (one goal), Seth Jones (three assists) and Abe Evans (two goals) contributed for the Eagles.
Young and Parker Culb ertson split time at goalkeeper for Ohio County in the non-district match. Turning in a strong defensive performance for Ohio County, Culbertson recorded three saves.
Colton Glenn scored off an assist from Aidan Lee to allow Grayson County to avoid a shutout.
Jackson Kane and Thomas Haycraft split time at goalkeeper for Grayson County, combining to record 18 saves while allowing 11 goals.
