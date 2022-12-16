Grayson County fell behind and couldn’t overcome a double-digit deficit as Ohio County pulled away to win 66-47 in a boys’ high school basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Third Region rivals, Grayson County and Ohio County met for a non-district matchup.
Ohio County started strong, outscoring the Cougars 22-10 in the first quarter.
The Eagles led 36-20 at halftime and remained in control throughout the second half.
Visiting Ohio County led 58-38 at the conclusion of the third quarter.
Ohio County shot 53.8% (28-of-52) from the field and drained seven of 24 three-point field goal attempts.
Ohio County connected on three of five free throw attempts and outrebounded the Cougars 26-19.
Elijah Decker led Ohio County to the win, scoring 20 points and claiming eight rebounds.
Accompanying Decker in double figures for the Eagles, Bo Morse netted 12 points.
Narrowly missing double figures for Ohio County, Carter Young contributed nine points and Parker Culbertson tossed in eight points.
Chipping in offensively for the Eagles, Walker Lindsey and Cooper Allen added six points apiece while Carson Kennedy provided five points.
Grayson County shot 42.9% (18-of-42) from the field and 35% (four-of-12) from three-point range.
Grayson County shot 53.8% (seven-of-13) from the free throw line.
River Blanton scored 20 points to lead the Cougars. Accompanying Blanton in double figures for Grayson County, Brayden Childress netted 10 points.
The additional scorers for Grayson County in the non-district matchup were Jack Logsdon (six points), Camden Brothers (five points), Dillon Horn (two points), Kobe Martin (two points) and Kadin Hanshaw (two points).
The Cougars and Eagles aren’t scheduled to meet again in the 2022-23 boys’ high school basketball season.
