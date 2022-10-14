Grayson County dropped back-to-back high school volleyball matches to Owensboro and host Breckinridge County on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Owensboro 3, Grayson County 1
Grayson County fell behind early and couldn’t battle back as Owensboro pulled away to win 3-1 at Breckinridge County High School.
Owensboro won 25-18, 25-13, 21-25, 25-21 over Grayson County in a match between Third Region rivals.
Allie Dotson (2 kills, 3 blocks, 5 digs, 3 service aces), Hannah Penner (2 kills, 1 assist, 6 digs, 1 service ace), Emily Butler (3 kills, 1 block, 26 assists, 10 digs, 2 service aces), Allison Masden (13 digs), Riley Penner (5 kills, 1 block, 20 digs, 1 service ace), Lillie Payne (15 kills, 4 blocks, 11 digs, 1 service ace), Abigail Ray (1 kill, 1 block, 15 digs, 1 service ace) and Annslee Shartzer (1 dig) each contributed for Grayson County in the non-district match.
Breckinridge County 3, Grayson County 1
Host Breckinridge County overcame a slow start to beat Grayson County 3-1.
Bouncing back after dropping the opening set of the match, Breckinridge County won 16-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-20.
Abigail Ray (2 assists, 6 digs), Allie Dotson (3 kills, 1 block, 3 service aces), Riley Penner (15 kills, 2 blocks, 1 assist, 15 digs), Hannah Penner (4 kills, 1 block, 11 digs, 3 service aces), Allison Masden (1 assist, 18 digs), Emily Butler (1 kill, 31 assists, 27 digs, 2 service aces) and Lille Payne (15 kills, 3 blocks, 2 assists, 21 digs, 3 service aces) each produced for Grayson County in the match.
