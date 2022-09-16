Grayson County was held scoreless in the second half as Butler County pulled away to win 35-13 in a non-district game on Friday, Sept. 9.
Homestanding Butler County (4-0) separated itself from Grayson County after clinging to a 15-13 lead at halftime.
Butler County rushed 28 times for 274 yards and four touchdowns in the non-district win. Leading Butler County on the ground, Brody Hunt rushed six times for 134 yards and one touchdown.
Behind Hunt in the Bears’ rushing attack, Colton Dunnells rushed 15 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns, and Keagen Grubb rushed three times for 20 yards and one touchdown.
Garrett Phelps paced the Bears through the air. The Butler County quarterback completed five of eight passes for 116 yards and one touchdown.
Phelps completed a 66-yard scoring pass to Grubb.
Dunnells and Carson Miller combined to lead Butler County defensively, registering 11 tackles and 10 tackles, respectively. Providing another lift on the defensive side for the Bears, Hunt recorded an interception.
The Bears limited Grayson County to 181 yards of total offense.
Hunter Felty led Grayson County, completing 15 of 23 passes for 125 yards and one touchdown. Felty threw one interception.
Greyson Chaffins emerged as the Cougars’ leading receiver, hauling in five receptions for 51 yards and one touchdown.
Jeren VanMeter paced Grayson County on the ground, rushing 11 times for 38 yards and one touchdown.
Stephen Lee led Grayson County’s defensive effort, recording seven tackles for the Cougars.
Grayson County was scheduled to visit Graves County for a Class 5A, District 1 matchup on Friday, Sept. 16. Kickoff for the Grayson County-Graves County football game is set for 7 p.m. in Mayfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.