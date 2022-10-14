Grayson County finished runner-up in the Daviess County Classic at Yellow Creek Park on Saturday, Oct. 8.
The Cougars placed second behind Apollo in the Daviess County Classic boys’ team standings.
Madisonville-North Hopkins, Daviess County, Webster County, North Laurel, McCracken County, Graves County, Muhlenberg County, Atherton, Bullitt Central, Calloway County, Trigg County, Williamsburg, LaRue County, Central Hardin, Marshall County, Bowling Green, Warren East, Stewart County (Tenn.), John Hardin, Fort Campbell County, Dawson Springs, South Warren, Christian County, Hancock County, Henderson County, Hopkinsville, Hopkins County Central, Livingston Central and North Hardin finished behind Grayson County in the high school cross country meet.
Peyton Nash led Grayson County in the Daviess County Classic, crossing the finish line in 15:57.77 to place fifth.
Houston Brooks helped to lead Grayson County in the Daviess County-hosted high school cross country meet, finishing seventh in 16:09.23.
Finishing near the Top 10 in the Daviess County Classic for the Cougars, Jackson Crume placed 11th in 16:27.36.
The complete individual results for the Grayson County cross country team are available online at https://ky.milesplit.com/meets/486652-daviess-county-classic-2022/results#.Y0QdjFLMLrc.
