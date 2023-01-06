Grayson County faltered after halftime as South Warren used a 27-12 third quarter run to pull away to win 68-59 in the Owensboro Health Holiday Classic championship game on Friday, Dec. 30.
The Cougars started strong, outscoring South Warren 14-11 in the first quarter, and, remaining out in front midway through the boys high school basketball matchup, Grayson County led 28-25 at halftime.
But South Warren thrived in the second half, heating up offensively and excelling defensively to lead 52-40 at the conclusion of the third quarter.
South Warren featured three scorers in double figures.
Andrew Goley led South Warren’s balanced offensive attack, scoring a team-high 17 points for the Spartans.
Accompanying Goley in double figures for South Warren, Brandon Rowe scored 14 points and Drew Hudson netted 11 points.
Posey and Smith nearly reached double figures for the Spartans, scoring eight points apiece.
The additional scorers for South Warren in the championship game were Bryce Button (six points), Brayden Parrish (three points) and Andrew Linhardt (one point).
Jack Logsdon scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Cougars. Logsdon is among the top eighth grade boys basketball players in the state.
Joining Logsdon in double figures for Grayson County, River Blanton scored 13 points.
Narrowly missing double figures for the Cougars, Kadin Hanshaw netted nine points and Brayden Childress added eight points.
Chipping in offensively for Grayson County, Landon Haycraft and Bentley Martin added three points apiece.
Grayson County and South Warren aren’t scheduled to meet again in the 2022-23 boys high school basketball season.
