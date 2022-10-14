Grayson County finished runner-up to Meade County in the 11th District Boys’ Soccer Tournament.
Meade County shut out the Cougars 2-0 in the 11th District Boys’ Soccer Tournament title match on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
However, Grayson County pushed Meade County throughout the match.
Drew Emig and Bradley Thornsberry scored one goal apiece to lead the Green Wave to the district title-clinching win.
Chipping in offensively for Meade County, Zach Yates and Peyton Johnston recorded one assist apiece.
Goalkeeper Mason Powers recorded a shutout for the Green Wave in the district tournament title match, registering five saves.
Jackson Kane paced Grayson County defensively, recording 12 saves while allowing two goals from his goalkeeper position.
Both Meade County and Grayson County advanced to the Third Region Boys’ Soccer Tournament.
