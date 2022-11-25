If the Grayson County High School Cougars want to see marked improvement on last year’s 14-15 record, head coach Travis Johnson already has pin-pointed a critical area that will help get them there — defense.
“For us to be successful, we have to rebound better than we did this summer and get better on the defensive end,” he said. “These guys know defense is what wins games, so we have to get better there.”
Last season, the Cougars allowed only 53.4 points a game, although they only were able to score at a 52.0 scoring average.
“I think that we are a team that has a little bit of everything,” said Johnston, who is in his sixth season and has led the Cougars to four district tournament titles. He has a 67-78 record. “We have size inside, we can all shoot it pretty decent, solid guard play, and go-to guys in River (Blanton) and Jack (Logsdon).”
Blanton, a senior, guard/forward returns after leading the team last season in scoring at 14.9 points and rebounding at 7.4 a game.
He was second on the team in scoring as a sophomore.
“I expect a lot out of River,” Johnston said. “He’s matured so much since last season and has really bought in to what we are trying to do this year. He’s going to have to do a little bit of everything for us, and he’s more than capable of doing that. I wouldn’t be surprised if he leads us in points, rebounds, assists and steals when the season is over, as well as guarding the other team’s best player half the time. And I have all the trust in the world in him to be able to do that on a nightly basis.”
Joining him in the starting lineup will be senior forward Dillon Horn, senior guard Brayden Childress and Logsdon, only an eighth-grader.
“Dillon is a smart player, really good rebounder, and our best talker,” Johnston said. “We struggle when he is out of the game.”
On Childress, Johnston said he “is a solid guard who is sneaky quick with the ball. If he improves his shooting, his average should increase.”
In Logsdon, Johnston says his “competitive nature” allows him to battle against older players.
“We are going to depend on Jack a lot this year, maybe just the same as we will River,” Johnston said. “He’s ultra-talented and has a competitive nature in him that serves him well going against older guys. At 6-5, he will play point, wing, and inside as we try to find mismatches for him.”
Logsdon averaged 3.2 points and 2.7 rebounds a game while playing in all 29 outings last season.
Childress averaged 3.3 points and 2.2 rebounds a year ago, while Horn contributed 3.4 points and 4 boards per outing.
The fifth starting spot, Johnston said, will come down to senior Camden Brothers and sophomore Landon Haycraft.
“Camden is long and athletic and a good shooter,” Johnston said. “We look for him to make an impact this season. Landon does a lot of things that don’t show up in the stat sheet, especially defensively. He is probably our best on-ball defender. On top of that, he can really shoot the ball.”
Johnston said he has been pleased with the approach of his team in getting ready for the season.
“I’m really excited for this season,” he said. “I’m blessed with an amazing coaching staff, and I think we have been focusing on the right things in practice so far and we have improved a lot since day one. I feel like this is the most together team that I have had here, and that makes a big difference when you get into the dog days of the season. If we can rebound and defend like I think this team is capable of, we are going to be a tough out.”
The Cougars open the season Tuesday at Breckinridge County as part of a girl/boy doubleheader. Grayson County opens its home season Thursday against Bullitt Central.
