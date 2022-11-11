Now that an up-and-down football season has ended for the Grayson County Cougars, head coach Bryan Jones and his staff will turn their attention to filling several holes in the lineup on both sides of the ball.
The Cougars lost in the opening round of the Class 5-A state playoffs Friday, 36-14, at Greenwood, leaving Grayson County with a 4-7 record.
Senior quarterback Hunter Felty was injured in the first half of the game as the Cougars struggled to mount an offense. Junior wide receiver Mason Cariel had a pair of touchdown catches.
“You don’t want that for any kid, but you hate it even worse for a senior,” Jones said on the K105 radio post-game show Friday. “For his last game to end like that.”
Compounding the issue with Felty leaving the game was that sophomore backup quarterback Kolby Chaffins underwent knee surgery earlier in the week so the Cougars turned to freshman Ethan Mudd and junior Jeren VanMeter — two players who had not seen any varsity action during the season at quarterback. VanMeter is a starting running back.
“Proud of the way these guys have handled situations really all year long,” Jones said of his team. “…The guys are super resilient and handle adversity tremendously.”
Jones said he was proud of his team and that there were lessons learned from dealing with adversity that the players could carry over in their after-football lives.
The Cougars lose seven seniors from the program in a number of key positions such as Felty, fullback Waylon Bruce, lineman Will Scott, and center Tanner Finley, as well as Jackson Kane, Dalton Russell and Michael Sturdevant.
“The group is really phenomenal,” Jones said. “…a good range of individuals — linemen, skill guys — but ultimately some guys that just poured themselves into the program, worked hard in the weightroom, super strong guys…Just the kind of guys that you love to be around.
“I hate losing, to me it’s one of the worst things there is, what bothers me more about Monday (Nov. 7) is not so much that we’re not going to be playing, we’re not going to be spending two hours a day, four days a week together because they’re awesome to be around,” he added. “…You love them like your own.”
Jones is encouraged by the number of returnees the Cougars will have next season.
“Our core group is really good and there’s some really nice pieces coming up from the middle school…we just have to do a good job developing them,” he said. “…We’ve got to get some guys in there that are going to step in and do those jobs for us.”
After opening the season with a win over Edmonson County, the Cougars dropped four straight games, including a district opener at Graves County. Grayson County bounced back to reel off a three-game district win streak before ending the season with three straight losses.
