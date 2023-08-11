Grayson County hosted Webster County for its first scrimmage in the 2023 high school football preseason on Friday, Aug. 4.
The Cougars outscored the Trojans 18-12 in the scrimmage.
Several players contributed offensively and defensively for Grayson County in the preseason matchup.
Jeren VanMeter is back to lead the Cougars. VanMeter led Grayson County on the ground during the 2022 high school football season, rushing 115 times for 521 yards and eight touchdowns. Contributing both on the ground and through the air, VanMeter ranked as Grayson County’s third-leading receiver in 2022. VanMeter hauled in 18 receptions for 163 yards and one touchdown in the 2022 season. As a passer, VanMeter completed four of seven passes for 76 yards and two touchdowns.
Pacing Grayson County defensively, VanMeter led the Cougars in tackles during the 2022 season.
Greyson Chaffins is another talented receiver back for the Cougars. Ranking second in receiving for Grayson County as a sophomore, Chaffins made 18 receptions for 198 yards and one touchdown.
After making an appearance in the KHSAA Class 5A Playoffs, Grayson County concluded the 2022 season 4-7. Grayson County, under the direction of Coach Bryan Jones, continues to prepare to compete in the 2023 high school football season.
Following an appearance in the KHSAA Class 3A Playoffs, Webster County exited the 2022 season with a 4-7 record of its own. Coach Zach LaGrange guides the Trojans.
Grayson County’s 2023 schedule includes games versus Edmonson County, Marshall County, McLean County, Butler County, Moore, Bullitt Central, North Bullitt, Seneca, Breckinridge County and Hancock County. The Cougars are slated to visit Edmonson County for a season opener on Friday, Aug. 18. Grayson County and Edmonson County will meet in the annual Tobacco Bowl. Kickoff for the Grayson County-Edmonson County football game is set for 7 p.m. in Brownsville.
