Grayson County pulled away to defeat Hancock County 69-26 in a summer boys’ high school basketball game at the Ohio County High School Auxiliary Gym on Monday, June 12.
In another game, Webster County beat Grayson County 76-66.
More on each matchup involving the Cougars follows.
Grayson County 69 Hancock County 26
The Cougars scored first and never trailed.
Spencer Langdon scored a game-high 14 points to lead Grayson County to the victory.
Accompanying Langdon in double figures in scoring for Grayson County, Jack Logsdon and Hayden Robinson netted 10 points apiece.
Nearly reaching double figures for the Cougars, Brody Armstrong and Landon Haycraft added nine points apiece.
Webster County 76 Grayson County 66
The Cougars made multiple runs but still absorbed the 10-point loss.
Webster County led 47-23 at halftime.
Jack Logsdon led Grayson County with a double-double, scoring 27 points and pulling down 12 rebounds.
Joining Logsdon in double figures in scoring for the Cougars, Brody Armstrong netted 14 points and Spencer Langdon contributed 12 points and Zak Bratcher added 11 points.
