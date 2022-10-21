Claiming its third straight win, Grayson County knocked off host Ohio County 33-14 in a Class 5A, District 1 game on Friday, Oct. 14.
With the win, Grayson County evened its overall record to 4-4 while moving to 3-1 in Class 5A, District 1.
Ohio County dropped to 2-6 overall and 1-3.
The Cougars scored first and never trailed. Reaching the endzone twice, they led 13-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Grayson County remained out in front midway through the game, leading 13-7 at halftime.
Stretching its lead after the intermission period, Grayson County led 25-7 at the conclusion of the third quarter.
Grayson County rushed 53 times for 241 yards and four touchdowns in the district win. Jeren VanMeter and Hunter Felty combined to lead Grayson County on the ground. VanMeter and Felty each rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns in Grayson County’s victory.
Aiding VanMeter and Felty in Grayson County’s offensive attack, Waylon Bruce rushed 12 times for 59 yards.
Making an impact through the air, Felty completed three of six passes for 20 yards and one touchdown.
On the end of a scoring strike, Bruce hauled in a 15-yard touchdown pass reception for the Cougars.
Defensively for Grayson County, Dalton Russell recorded a team-high five tackles while Bruce, Jackson Kane and Mason Cariel logged four tackles apiece.
Cariel and Jayden Kinney each recorded one interception for the Cougars.
Grayson County was scheduled to host Owensboro for a Class 5A, District 1 game on Friday, Oct. 21.
