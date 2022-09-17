When the Grayson County High School boys’ golf team tees it up Monday in the 5th Region Tournament, junior Landon Skees and sophomore Jackson Mayes will be hoping history repeats itself.
Last year, both players qualified for the state tournament as individuals out of region play.
“Jackson and Landon obviously want to get another chance to get back to Bowling Green for the state tournament,” said Cougar head coach Tony Embry. “If each play like they are capable, they should be able to advance to the semi-state at Heritage Hills Golf Course (in Shepherdsville).”
The region tournament will be held at the Elizabethtown Country Club with the top two teams and the top 10 individuals from non-advancing teams earning berths the following week in the first round of the state tournament at Heritage Hills. Players from the 5th through 8th regions then will qualify out of Heritage Hills for the final two rounds of the state tournament in Bowling Green.
Mayes finished third in the region last season and Skees was eighth.
“Jackson Mayes has been out of commission for a few weeks dealing with an injury,” Embry said. “Sometimes stepping away from golf for a while lets a player come back fresh and focused at the task at hand.
“Fortunately for Jackson, ECC is a course he is very familiar with and we hope this works in his favor,” Embry added. “That’s the same with Landon Skees. He has had a good season and a trip to the semi-state would be great.”
The Cougars have only one senior — Jake Rogers — and Embry is hopeful he also can have a good round Monday.
“Jake is one of the most likable kids who has ever played for me,” Embry said. “He has one of the best looking swings on the team.”
GIRLSThe young Lady Cougars will field a team at region on Tuesday with hopes of building for the future with a taste of postseason play.
GCHS is led by junior Natalie Garrett.
“Outside of Natalie, this will be the first regional tournament for the rest of the girls,” Embry said. “I wanted the girls to get a taste of the regional tournament and use it as a measuring stick for next season. If Natalie plays well, she has a very good chance to advance to the semi-state at Heritage Hills the following week.”
Joining Garrett will be junior Izzie Weedman, sophomore Addy Mudd and eighth-graders Amelia Newton and Alyssa Merrifield.
30 golfers from each first round of state for boys and girls regionals will advance to the state tournament for a total of 90 participants — the top three teams and top 15 individuals from non-advancing teams from each of the three first-round sites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.