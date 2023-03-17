The high school tennis season has opened for Grayson County and once again this year, veteran coach Sherry Vincent is seeking steady progress for her Cougar and Lady Cougar squads.
The goal is to be playing their best tennis of the season when the 3rd Region Tournament rolls around in May.
Vincent said preseason workouts were focused on “structured practices that incorporate fitness and training, a lot of repetition drills, service and return drills.”
“Practice that is structured to cultivate a positive learning culture — culture is everything,” she said. “Teaching players on skills for leadership.”
The boys’ team will be led again this season by senior Owen Brown, a 3rd Region singles runner-up from a season ago and a Kentucky Wesleyan College signee.
Brown earned a seed in last year’s state tournament — a first-ever for a Grayson County boys’ player — and went 1-1 at State. He also went 1-1 as a sophomore.
Brown will have his eye on securing the region individual title after falling last season to Dylan Mather of Owensboro. Mather has graduated.
Seniors Griffin Powell and Austin Walker also are among the players to watch for the Cougars. Powell earned a trip to the state tournament last season in doubles with Chase Richardson, and that tandem went 1-1. Richardson has graduated.
On the girls’ side, junior Payton Woosley and freshman Emma Walker lead the way.
Vincent said the Lady Cougars need to get stronger at the top level “and depth needs to get stronger.”
She said short-term goals for both squads include playing percentage tennis, getting smarter in doubles, gaining confidence and to get off to a good start in match play.
Those goals, she said, hopefully will lead to building doubles teams, getting the anatomy of a lineup to the best possible lineup that will lead to contending for region tournament titles.
Cougars rosterSeniors: Owen Brown, Colton Glenn, Nolan Hornbeck, Lucas Pierce, Griffin Powell, Austin Walker.
Juniors: Laslen Hatfield, Brayden Kingrey.
Eighth-graders: Carter Bernard, Ethan Kingrey, Miles Mudd, Maddox Powell, Jordan Smith.
Seventh-graders: Isaac Flores, Layton Lush, Keegan Paris.
Sixth-graders: Brennon Burns, Roger Pierce.
Lady Cougars rosterSenior: Kat Ricketts.
Juniors: McKinna Raymer, Payton Woosley.
Sophomore: Sami Woosley.
Freshmen: Mallie Herrington, Emma Walker.
Eighth-grade: Grace Franich, Neely Hornbeck, Piper Mangan, Ava Walker.
Sixth-grade: Collyns Elmore.
