Grayson County was limited offensively as Todd County Central pulled away to win 56-44 in a boys’ high school basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Todd County Central shot 39.6% (19-of-48) from the field, 27.8% (five-of-18) from three-point range, and 59.1% (13-of-22) from the free throw line.
Jamison Glass led Todd County Central to the win. Registering a game-high double-double for the Rebels, Glass delivered 20 points and 10 rebounds.
Perez Whitlock accompanied Glass in double figures for Todd County Central, scoring 10 points.
Finishing near double figures for the Rebels, Trayvon Foster and Preston Rager added eight points apiece.
Rounding out Todd County Central’s individual scoring, Hayden Strader and Micah Smith contributed seven points and three points, respectively.
Grayson County shot 32.7% (16-of-49) from the field, managed to connect on five of 11 three-point field goal attempts, and shot 53.8% (seven-of-13) from the free throw line.
The Cougars outrebounded Todd County Central 33-24 in the loss.
Nearly recording a double-double, River Blanton scored 13 points and claimed nine rebounds to lead the Cougars. Blanton was the only Grayson County player to reach double figures.
Narrowly missing double figures for Grayson County, Dillon Horn scored nine points while Brody Armstrong netted eight points.
The additional scorers for Grayson County in the mid-season matchup were Jack Logsdon (six points), Camden Brothers (four points) and Brayden Childress (four points).
Grayson County and Todd County Central aren’t scheduled to meet again in the 2022-23 boys’ high school basketball season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.