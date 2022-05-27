Grayson County was limited as host Edmonson County pulled away to win 12-2 in five innings in the semifinals of the 12th District Baseball Tournament on Monday, May 16.
Hunter Wilson earned the win on the mound for the Wildcats. Wilson allowed two runs on seven hits while recording five strikeouts over five innings.
Gage Napier started on the mound for the Cougars and took the loss.
Following Napier, Landon Shiarella and Jack Logsdon pitched in relief for the Cougars.
Andrew Talley led Edmonson County at the plate, finishing four-for-four with a home run and seven RBIs.
In addition to Talley’s offensive effort, Wilson (one hit), Cole Sailing (three hits, one RBI), John Michael Meredith (two hits, one RBI), Daren Alexander (one hit), Gavyn Minyard (one hit) and Clay Clemmons (one hit) delivered at the plate for the Wildcats.
Chandler McCrady provided a two-out RBI single for the Cougars.
Jeren VanMeter produced the Cougars’ other run, drilling a home run.
After notching the win, Edmonson County advanced to the 12th District Baseball Tournament title game.
The loss eliminated Grayson County from the high school baseball postseason. Grayson County exited the 2022 high school baseball season 7-17.
