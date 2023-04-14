Visiting Owensboro prevented Grayson County from returning to the win column, defeating the Cougars 9-4 on Tuesday, March 28.
Owensboro scored first during its initial at-bat and never trailed. The Red Devils led 5-0 before Grayson County answered with two runs in the bottom half of the third inning.
Owensboro starting pitcher Trevor Delacey earned the win on the mound. Delacey pitched four innings, allowing three runs on two hits while recording five strikeouts.
Following Delacey on the mound for the Red Devils, Will Hume (two innings) and Brady Benjamin (one inning) each pitched in relief.
Landon Haycraft took the loss on the mound for the Cougars. Haycraft pitched three innings, allowing five runs on five hits while recording two strikeouts.
Hunter Felty contributed on the mound for Grayson County, pitching four innings. Felty allowed four runs on six hits while logging two strikeouts.
Owensboro scored nine runs on 13 hits, thriving offensively. The Red Devils’ offensive attack featured Delacey (three hits, one RBI), Benjamin (three hits, three RBIs), Elijah Hampton (two hits), Cayden Ray (two hits), Connor Hallmark (one hit, one RBI), Evan Hampton (one hit) and Blake Kimbrell (one hit). Providing an extra-base hit for the Red Devils, Ray doubled.
Camden Brothers (one hit, two RBIs), Levi Rogers (one hit, one RBI), Jeren VanMeter (one hit) and Keaton Hodges (one hit) each produced at the plate for Grayson County in the matchup. Both Brothers and Rogers doubled for the Cougars.
Grayson County and Owensboro aren’t scheduled to meet again in the 2023 high school baseball season.
