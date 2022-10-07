Minutes after finishing his final round of the 36-hole state tournament Wednesday afternoon at the Bowling Green Country Club, Grayson County High School sophomore Jackson Mayes already was focused on the rest of his high school career.
Mayes shot an 86 in his closing round after firing a 79 on Tuesday to begin play. He finished tied with three other players for 61st-place in the 89-player field.
“The second day is always tough, really,” Mayes said. “…Wedges, chipping wasn’t going good.
Back home in Leitchfield we’re not used to Bermuda (grass) and E’town we’re not using Bermuda, either, so it’s tough to get adjusted to that in three days. Chipping was rough and these greens are always lightning fast, it’s hard to make a putt out here, and this course generally is tough.
“I missed a few off the tee and you get in these trees and it’s hard to get out of them,” he added. “I couldn’t get out of the trees so that’s where my big numbers came from.”
Starting on the backside Wednesday, he made the turn at 42 and then shot 44 on the frontside.
He had three double bogeys in his round. He had one on Tuesday when he also had 11 pars and a birdie.
“The pin placements were harder yesterday (Tuesday),” said Mayes, the lone GCHS golfer to advance past the first round of the state tournament and into the final two rounds.
“Yesterday they were like second-day pin placements…”
Mayes, who missed several weeks of the season due to a back injury and then qualified for the first round of the state tournament out of region play and then to Bowling Green from his effort at Heritage Hill Golf Club in Shepherdsville, said there is satisfaction in ending the season in the state tournament for the second straight season.
“I’m just glad I’m here,” he said. “On a stage like this it really isn’t terrible what I shot. Obviously it could be better, it’s not like me to shoot 86, but I got in a lot of trouble out here…It’s a little disappointing.”
He said he will work hard to improve in all of areas of his game between now and when next season begins.
“I’m going to work on everything,” he said. “Work really hard, grind everything. Everything needs help and I’ll come back strong next year.”
Brady Smith of Christian Academy of Louisville won the individual title by one shot. Madison Central captured the team title with a two-day total of 600 — nine shots better than Lexington Christian Academy.
