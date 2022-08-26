If it wasn’t for a back-to-school night event six years ago, Grayson County High School senior Peyton Nash may never have discovered a sport he has grown to love.
It was then he signed up to give cross country a try.
Fast forward to now and Nash, 17, is among the top runners in the 2nd Region.
“I have always been a pretty athletic person, but no other sports really stuck with me until I decided to sign up for cross country,” he said.
Nash said it took him about two weeks into his cross country career to begin to see progress.
“…after that I was all in,” Nash said.
Nash steadily has gotten better for the Cougars and last season finished third in the 2nd Region race and also led the Cougars in the state meet when he finished 29th in Class 3-A in a time of 17:45.14.
The previous two seasons, Nash finished 38th at state and 95th as a freshman.
“I believe most people think I just love to run but that’s not exactly the case,” Nash said. “I think it really comes down to just loving being good at something and working as hard as I can to make myself better. Of course, I have to love running to have come this far but I never started running because I loved to run; I just wanted to be better than everyone else.”
It’s a demanding sport to go from starting to standout. He said prior to the season starting he was averaging about 50 miles a week to prepare for the season.
His coach at GCHS, Anthony Miller, said much of Nash’s success comes from a “fluid running form, staying injury free, being open to instruction and understanding the process of the training it takes to be at his peak for the regional and state championship at the end of the season.”
Part of his preparation for his final season of high-school running included a 27-day stay at the Rocky Mountain Cross Country Camp in Gunnison, Colorado, where the elevation is around 10,000 feet, Nash said.
He said he attended the camp to enhance his development.
“The biggest training aspect I gained from camp was just being super consistent for weeks on top of weeks,” he said. “We did two runs a day, every day for 27 days straight.”
Nash has been on the Cougar team since the seventh-grade and said the more he ran, the more he realized that he also was investing his time and effort into a healthy lifestyle.
“As I have matured as a runner, I have realized all the benefits of this sport can bring and the places it can take you,” he said.
That doesn’t mean there aren’t challenges, especially on race day when a 3.1-mile run is before him.
“When I am running in races, I mostly think about my race strategy and what I planned to do coming into the race,” Nash said. “I also think a lot about pushing myself and fighting through the pain.”
Nash is off to a strong start to the season after finishing second for the Cougars in the Kentucky-Indiana Border Class in Owensboro, finishing in 16:07 and then was 24th out of 248 runners at an Aug. 20 Central Kentucky Run for the Gold in Elizabethtown where he covered the 5K race in 17:11.03.
Nash said he has high hopes of a return to the state meet and he’s hopeful of a Top 10 finish this season.
He said he plans to take his running talents to college and is narrowing his options as the season progresses.
“Peyton is a competitor who is willing to put in the hard work, doesn’t back down from a challenge and he displays a love for running, which I think rounds out the keys to his success,” Miller said.
