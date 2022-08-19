Grayson County exited the first week of the 2022 boys’ high school soccer season 1-2.
Hart County dealt visiting Grayson County a loss in the two teams’ season opener, defeating the Cougars 3-1 on Monday, Aug. 8.
But Grayson County bounced back.
The Cougars pulled away to defeat upstart Edmonson County 7-2 in an 11th District boys’ soccer match at home on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The victory was Ethan Saltsman’s first win as the Cougars’ head coach.
Bullitt Central forced Grayson County to slip back into the loss column later in the week, shutting out the homestanding Cougars 7-0 on Thursday, Aug. 11.
Grayson County resumed practice at the start of the week.
The Cougars were slated to visit LaRue County on Tuesday, Aug. 16 and Fort Knox on Thursday, Aug. 18.
The Cougars have additional regular season games remaining versus Hart County, Bullitt Central, Taylor County, Franklin-Simpson, Glasgow, Owensboro Catholic, Butler County, Barren County, Owensboro, Muhlenberg County, Apollo and Ohio County.
