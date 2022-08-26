Grayson County compiled a 1-2 record during the opening week of the 2022 boys high school soccer season.
In between losses to Hart County and Bullitt Central, Grayson County pulled away to defeat rival Edmonson County.
A breakdown of Grayson County’s first three games in the 2022 season follows.
Hart County 3, Grayson County 1
Grayson County was limited offensively as host Hart County prevailed 3-1 in the season opener on Monday, Aug. 8.
Jeb Baird recorded a hat trick to lead Hart County to the win.
Aiding the Raiders’ offensive attack, Hayden Jaggers, Jacob Mabe and Jordan Mabe recorded one assist apiece.
Goalkeeper Dawson Harl recorded eight saves for Hart County while limiting the Cougars to one goal.
Wyatt Clemons netted Grayson County’s goal in the setback.
Defensively for Grayson County, goalkeeper Jackson Kane recorded four saves while allowing three goals.
Grayson County 7, Edmonson County 2: Grayson County defeated visiting Edmonson County 7-2 on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Aidan Lee scored three goals to lead Grayson County to the win. Following the hat trick, Conner Lee netted two goals for the Cougars.
Aiding Grayson County’s offensive attack, Will Johnston (one goal, two assists), Colton Glenn (one goal, two assists), Aidan Baldwin (two goals) and Raul Romero (one goal) contributed throughout the match.
Goalkeeper Jackson Kane paced Grayson County defensively, registering three saves while giving up only two goals.
Hunter Hayes (one goal, one assist) and Tucker Harp (one goal) accounted for Edmonson County’s offense in the early-season match.
Goalkeeper Aidin recorded 21 saves for the Wildcats but allowed seven goals.
Bullitt Central 7, Grayson County 0: Grayson County was held scoreless as Bullitt Central pulled away to win 7-0 on Thursday, Aug. 11.
Tripp O’Brien scored four goals to lead Bullitt Central to the win.
In addition to O’Brien, Noah Beckham (two goals, one assist), Caleb Bush (one goal, one assist), Joseph Waters (one assist), Landon Brown (one assist) and Isaac Bleemel (one assist) produced for Bullitt Central.
Goalkeeper Rowan Foster led Bullitt Central defensively, recording a shutout. Foster logged eight saves.
Defensively for Grayson County, Jackson Kane recorded seven saves while allowing seven goals.
