Grayson County outlasted visiting Edmonson County 3-2 in an 11th District boys’ soccer match on Friday, Aug. 11.
Following the win, Grayson County evened its record to 1-1 overall and opened 1-0 in the 11th District.
Will Johnston scored two goals to lead Grayson County to the win.
Accompanying Johnston in Grayson County’s scoring column, Wyatt Clemons netted one goal.
Contributing to Grayson County’s offensive attack, Aidan Lee dealt out one assist.
Defensively for the Cougars, goalkeeper Thomas Haycraft recorded seven saves while limiting Edmonson County to two goals.
Brayden Garrett and Julien Wilson netted one goal apiece for Edmonson County in the 11th District match.
Pacing the Wildcats defensively, goalkeeper Adin Gates recorded 18 saves while giving up three goals.
Grayson County is scheduled to visit Edmonson County for another 11th District match on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
