Grayson County produced offensively but fell short as host North Bullitt held on to win 7-5 in a boys’ high school soccer match on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Following the loss, Grayson County dropped to 3-12-1.
Henry Miguel scored three goals and dealt out three assists to lead North Bullitt to the win,
In addition to Miguel, Kaelob Schmidt (two goals, two assists), Larry Miguel (one foal), Alex Parra (one goal) and Austin Brooks (one assist) contributed to North Bullitt’s offensive attack.
Defensively for North Bullitt, a pair of goalkeepers, Ulysses Rodriguez and Braydon Price, combined to log 11 saves while giving up five goals.
Will Johnston (one goal, one assist), Ryan Higdon (one goal, one assist), Aidan Lee (one goal, one assist), Alex Whitaker (one goal), Preston Gary (one goal) and Wyatt Clemons (one assist) each delivered offensively for the Cougars.
Defensively for Grayson County, goalkeeper Thomas Haycraft recorded 11 saves while allowing seven goals.
Grayson County and North Bullitt battled to a 1-1 tie earlier in the 2022 boys’ high school soccer season.
