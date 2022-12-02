Grayson County is ranked 10th in the Media Preseason 2022-23 Region 3 Boys High School Basketball Poll.
The Cougars are ranked behind Daviess County, Whitesville Trinity, Butler County, Muhlenberg County, McLean County, Hancock County, Owensboro Catholic, Ohio County and Owensboro.
Breckinridge County, Apollo, Meade County and Edmonson County received votes for the poll. Preseason frontrunner Owensboro received 11 first-place votes. Fourth-ranked Hancock County received one first-place vote.
Grayson County is the reigning 12th District boys’ basketball champion. After making an appearance in the Third Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament, Grayson County exited the 2021-22 season 14-15.
Boys’ high school basketball teams from throughout the region entered the week set to compete in season openers.
Region 3 Boys Basketball Poll
(First-place votes in parenthesis)
1. Owensboro (11)
2. Ohio County
3. Owensboro Catholic
4. Hancock County (1)
5. McLean County
6. Muhlenberg County
7. Butler County
8. Whitesville Trinity
9. Daviess County
10. Grayson County
Others Receiving Votes: Breckinridge County, Apollo, Meade County, Edmonson County.
