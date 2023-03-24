Winning on the road, Grayson County rolled past Caverna 18-1 in six innings in an early-season high school baseball game on Thursday, March 16.
Leading 6-1, Grayson County erupted for 12 runs in the top half of the fifth inning to put the game out of Caverna’s reach.
Camden Brothers earned the win on the mound for the Cougars. Brothers pitched five innings, allowing one run on four hits while recording six strikeouts.
Dominic Grimes suffered the pitching loss for the Colonels. Grimes allowed seven runs on 11 hits over four innings, striking out one.
The Cougars outhit Caverna 20-4.
Brothers, Landon Shiarella, Jeren VanMeter, Levi Rogers, Eli Watson, Andrew Butler and Hunter Felty each recorded multiple hits for the Cougars. Thriving at the plate, Brothers, Shiarella, VanMeter, Rogers and Watson each collected three hits for Grayson County in the winning effort.
Chipping in offensively for Grayson County, Keaton Hodges added one hit.
VanMeter homered for the Cougars in the convincing win. Both VanMeter and Brothers provided three RBIs.
Shiarella tripled and delivered four RBIs for the Cougars.
Faring well defensively, Grayson County committed only one error.
Four different players for Caverna managed one hit each.
Struggling in the field, Caverna committed five errors.
The Cougars remained in the win column after doubling up Fort Knox 8-4 in a season opener three days earlier. Following the win over Caverna, Grayson County moved to 2-0.
Grayson County is scheduled to host Caverna for a game in the second half of the 2023 high school baseball regular season on Monday, May 1.
