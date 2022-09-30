Returning to the win column, Grayson County rushed past Muhlenberg County 42-6 in a Class 5A, District 1 football game on Friday, Sept. 23.
The Cougars halted a four-game losing skid.
After notching the win, Grayson County improved to 2-4 overall and 1-1 in Class 5A, District 1, while Muhlenberg County stumbled to 0-6 overall and 0-2.
The Cougars scored first and never trailed. Grayson County clung to a 7-6 lead at the conclusion of the first quarter but managed to extend its lead during the second period.
The Cougars led 14-6 at halftime and put the game completely out of Muhlenberg County’s reach during the third quarter, with a lead of 36-6 at the end of the third period.
Grayson County excelled on the ground, rushing 44 times for 332 yards and six touchdowns. Jeren VanMeter led the Cougars, rushing 17 times for 177 yards and four touchdowns.
Following VanMeter in Grayson County’s rushing attack, Hunter Felty rushed 15 times for 112 yards.
Contributing on the ground for Grayson County, Waylon Bruce and Dajari Hardy added one rushing touchdown apiece.
Felty produced on the ground and through the air, completing four of six passes for 44 yards.
Jayden Kinney emerged as Felty’s top target, hauling in three receptions for 40 yards.
Showing his versatility, VanMeter was on the receiving end of Felty’s other completion.
Kolby Chaffins paced Grayson County’s defensive unit, recording eight tackles. Behind Chaffins, Sawyer Drake registered six tackles for the Cougars.
Contributing in the secondary for Grayson County, Greyson Chaffins delivered one interception.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.