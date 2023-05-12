Winning convincingly, Grayson County defeated Caverna 15-5 in five innings on Monday, May 1.
Grayson County set the tone during its opening at-bat, scoring four runs.
The Cougars, continuing an offensive onslaught, erupted for five runs in the bottom half of the second inning to lead 9-0.
Landon Haycraft claimed the win on the mound for the Cougars. Haycraft pitched four and one-third innings, registering seven strikeouts.
Closing out the game for Grayson County, Cameron Fulkerson pitched two-thirds of an inning in relief.
Weston Dennison took the loss on the mound for the Colonels. Dennison pitched four innings.
Grayson County outhit Caverna 10-1. Haycraft (two hits), Eli Watson (two hits, four RBIs), Landon Shiarella (two hits, two RBIs), Hunter Felty (two hits), Levi Rogers (one hit, two RBIs), Chase Baunach (one hit, one RBI), Camden Brothers (two RBIs) and Jeren VanMeter (one RBI) each excelled offensively for the Cougars.
Chipping at the plate for his team, Dominic Grimes supplied Caverna’s lone hit.
Defensively, Grayson County made only one miscue in the field while Caverna committed four errors.
