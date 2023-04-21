Returning to the win column, Grayson County shut out visiting Warren Central 18-0 in three innings on Thursday, April 13.
The win allowed Grayson County to halt a four-game losing skid. Following the win, Grayson County improved to 4-8.
The loss kept Warren Central winless. After suffering the setback, Warren Central dropped to 0-10.
Setting the tone early, Grayson County scored six runs in the bottom half of the first inning.
Putting the game out of Warren Central’s reach, Grayson County erupted for 12 runs in the bottom half of the second inning to move ahead 18-0.
Camden Brothers pitched a no-hitter for Grayson County and claimed the win on the mound. Brothers recorded eight strikeouts and gave up only one walk.
Tyrese Larue, one of four pitchers to work from the mound for Warren Central, suffered the loss.
Grayson County scored 18 runs on eight hits. Brothers (one hit, two RBIs), Eli Watson (two hits, three RBIs), Landon Shiarella (two hits, two RBIs), Sawyer Drake (one hit, one RBI), Landon Haycraft (one hit), Andrew Butler (one hit), Levi Rogers (one RBI) and Chase Baunach (one RBI) each delivered at the plate for Grayson County in the shutout win. Providing a lift at the plate for the Cougars, Watson homered.
Both Brothers and Shiarella doubled for the Cougars.
Defensively, Warren Central committed three errors.
Grayson County and Warren Central aren’t scheduled to meet again in the 2023 high school baseball season.
