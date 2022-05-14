Ethan Snyder has a simple belief when it comes to stepping up to the plate for the Grayson County Cougars — find a way to put the ball in play and expect good things to follow.
He’s been able to do that efficiently this season with the Cougars as they try to advance to the 3rd Region Tournament after missing out on it last year with a district semifinal loss and having the 2020 season wiped out by the pandemic.
As of earlier this week, through 61 plate appearances, Snyder, a senior two-year starter, had struck out only six times.
“I try to always find a way to put the ball in play,” Snyder said. “I’m always wanting to stay away from striking out.”
He said that philosophy started at a young age in youth baseball and has carried into his senior season, one marked by a position switch from shortstop to right field.
“He doesn’t strike out much and he’s always going to give you a good at-bat,” said Cougars’ head coach Jody Nutt. “He’s a good contact hitter and he can get it into the gaps. He’s one of those guys that really does a good job of moving runners around and he can hit behind runners.”
Nutt said of Snyder’s six strikeouts in 61 at-bats, four had been called third strikes.
“To have only two swings and misses on strikeouts is really good,” he said. “Usually when you get a called third strike you’re guessing and looking for a certain pitch.”
Snyder said his move to right field about three weeks ago has been a relatively smooth transition. He said, “I feel like I’ve played pretty good in the outfield.”
As of Monday, he was hitting .314 on the season with a .426 on-base percentage. He also was among the team leaders in runs scored and runs batted in.
Nutt said Snyder, one of two senior starters on the team, handled the position switch well — just like he expected he would.
“Ethan is one of those guys that’s going to do whatever he can to help the team,” Nutt said.
He also has been shifted around in the batting order, going from seventh to second and then back to seventh.
“When we moved him we realized how important it was to have him hitting seventh with everything that he can do,” Nutt said.
Snyder said the change was challenging and he is more comfortable hitting seventh again.
“At second, you see a lot more curveballs and they pitch around you more,” he said. “I see better pitches to hit at seventh.”
Snyder said one of the best parts of playing for the Cougars has been the friendships he’s built or continued. Some of the players are ones he grew up playing with in youth baseball and others were kids he saw play since they were younger.
“I’ve been able to play here with friends and we’ve had fun,” said Snyder, who said he plans to attend Elizabethtown Community and Technical College in Leitchfield.
Says Nutt of Snyder, “He’s been pretty good at whatever I need. Really, he’s been spot on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.