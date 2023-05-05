Grayson County split its annual 12th District baseball series with rival Edmonson County.
After dropping a home game, Grayson County knocked off Edmonson County in Brownsville.
Grayson County 13, Edmonson County 10: Grayson County defeated Edmonson County 13-10 in a high-scoring 12th District baseball game in Brownsville on Tuesday, April 25.
Thriving offensively, Grayson County scored eight runs over its last three at-bats to claim the district win. The Cougars doubled up the Wildcats 8-4 in scoring over the final three innings.
Grayson County starting pitcher Camden Brothers claimed the win on the mound. Brothers pitched five innings, allowing eight runs on seven hits while registering six strikeouts. Cameron Fulkerson threw two innings in relief for Grayson County, closing out the game on the mound.
Edmonson County starting pitcher Andrew Talley took the loss on the mound. Talley allowed eight runs on eight hits over four and one-third innings, striking out two.
Contributing defensively for the Wildcats, Will Alexander, Ty Brantley and Layne Ashley each made appearances on the mound.
Grayson County scored 13 runs on 10 hits. Jeren VanMeter and Levi Rogers led Grayson County at the plate, delivering two hits apiece. Both VanMeter and Rogers doubled. VanMeter drove in one run for the Cougars.
Aiding Grayson County at the plate, Fulkerson, Landon Haycraft (three RBIs), Landon Shiarella (one RBI), Eli Watson (one RBI), Butler and Felty added one hit apiece. Haycraft and Chase Baunach each drove in three runs. Providing a lift at the plate for Grayson County, Watson homered in the sixth inning.
Talley paced Edmonson County at the plate, finishing three-for-four with a home run and four RBIs.
Edmonson County 7, Grayson County 2: Grayson County was limited at the plate as visiting Edmonson County prevailed 7-2 in a 12th District baseball game on Monday, April 24.
The Wildcats scored first and never trailed. Edmonson County led 5-0 before Grayson County plated its first run in the bottom half of the third inning.
Hunter Wilson pitched a complete game and claimed the win on the mound for the Wildcats. Wilson surrendered two runs on five hits over seven innings, registering six strikeouts.
Gage Napier took the loss on the mound for the Cougars. Napier pitched five and one-third innings, allowing six runs on seven hits while recording four strikeouts.
The Wildcats outhit the Cougars 11-5.
Dakota Curtis, Cam Lich, Andrew Talley and Alex Elkins each collected two hits for Edmonson County in the district game. Curtis drove in three runs for the Wildcats.
Chipping in at the plate for Edmonson County, Wilson, Darren Alexander and Lane Ashley added one hit apiece.
Wilson, Lich, Ashley and Levi Meredith each supplied one RBI for the Wildcats.
Levi Rogers finished two-for-three at the plate to lead the Cougars’ offensive attack. Providing an extra-base hit, Rogers doubled for the Cougars.
Contributing at the plate for Grayson County, Camden Brothers, Landon Shiarella and Andrew Butler added one hit apiece. Brothers drove in both of Grayson County’s runs.
