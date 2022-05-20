The Grayson County Cougars split games with the Butler County Bears over May 9 and 10.
The Cougars first outlasted Butler County 8-6 in a 12th District baseball game at Don Lee Field on Monday, May 9.
Leading 3-2, Grayson County erupted for five runs in the bottom half of the fifth inning.
Butler County lost despite outhitting the Cougars 10-7.
Gage Napier earned the win on the mound for the Cougars. Napier surrendered six runs on nine hits over five and two-thirds innings, striking out three and walking one.
Levi Rogers threw one and one-third innings in relief for the Cougars. Rogers recorded the last four outs to claim the save.
Landon Haycraft led Grayson County at the plate, collecting two hits in three at-bats.
Defensively, Grayson County turned in an error-free performance, while Butler County committed four errors.
The Cougars then fell to Butler County the following day 9-2.
Butler County doubled up the Cougars 4-2 in the hit column and finished error-free defensively.
Grayson County fared well early, scoring one run in each of its first two at-bats.
But the Cougars faltered when, leading 2-0, they gave up three runs in the bottom half of the third inning to allow Butler County to move out in front.
Butler County plated nine runs in its last four at-bats to claim the district win.
Jack Logsdon started on the mound for the Cougars. Logsdon pitched three and two-thirds innings, allowing seven runs on four hits while registering six strikeouts.
Contributing on the mound for Grayson County, Jeren VanMeter threw two and a third innings in relief.
Camden Brothers and Ethan Snyder each collected one hit for the Cougars in the setback.
The Cougars committed two errors in the district loss.
With the win, Butler County claimed the top spot in the 12th District.
